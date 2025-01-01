Skip to main content
Circles Inscribed in Squares

Learn about the relationship between circles and squares when one is inscribed in the other, and explore the formulas that connect their properties.

Understanding Circles Inscribed in Squares

Beginner Explanation

When a circle is inscribed in a square, the diameter of the circle is equal to the side length of the square.
Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

Beginner

If a circle with radius $3 cm$ is inscribed in a square, what is the perimeter of the square?

Intermediate

Garden Planning Scenario

You're planning a garden and want to create a square flower bed of side length 10 m with a circular path inscribed inside it (i.e., the circle touches all sides of the square). Calculate the area of the square flower bed and the area of the circular path (the region between the square and the circle).
Advanced

Think About This

Consider a square of side length $10 cm$. A circle is inscribed in this square. What is the area of the circle?

