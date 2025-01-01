Understanding Circles Inscribed in Squares
Real-World Problem
Garden Planning Scenario
You're planning a garden and want to create a square flower bed of side length 10 m with a circular path inscribed inside it (i.e., the circle touches all sides of the square). Calculate the area of the square flower bed and the area of the circular path (the region between the square and the circle).
Advanced Challenge
Think About This
Consider a square of side length $10 cm$. A circle is inscribed in this square. What is the area of the circle?
