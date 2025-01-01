Skip to main content
Congruent Segments

Understanding Congruent Segments

Beginner Explanation

Congruent segments are line segments that have the same length. We denote this by using the congruence symbol $\\cong$.
Practice Problems

Given that $\\overline{AB} \\cong \\overline{CD}$, which of the following statements is true?

Sports Field Scenario

In a sports field, four flags are placed such that $\\overline{AB} \\cong \\overline{CD}$ and $\\overline{BC} \\cong \\overline{DA}$. What can you infer about the shape formed by the flags?
Think About This

Suppose you are given a line segment AB and a point C outside it. How would you construct a line segment CD congruent to AB without measuring AB?

