Understanding Congruent Segments
Congruent segments are line segments that have the same length. We denote this by using the congruence symbol $\\cong$.
Given that $\\overline{AB} \\cong \\overline{CD}$, which of the following statements is true?
Sports Field Scenario
In a sports field, four flags are placed such that $\\overline{AB} \\cong \\overline{CD}$ and $\\overline{BC} \\cong \\overline{DA}$. What can you infer about the shape formed by the flags?
Suppose you are given a line segment AB and a point C outside it. How would you construct a line segment CD congruent to AB without measuring AB?
