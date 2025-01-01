Understanding Rates
A rate like $\frac{10\text{ dollars}}{5\text{ apples}}$ means 10 dollars for 5 apples.
1
2
You have $15 and want to buy candy priced at $\frac{3\text{ dollars}}{1\text{ piece}}$. How many pieces can you buy?
If a car travels at a rate of $\frac{60\text{ miles}}{1\text{ hour}}$, how long will it take to travel 180 miles?
A recipe requires $\frac{3\text{ cups}}{2\text{ servings}}$. How many cups are needed for 10 servings?
