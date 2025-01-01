Skip to main content
Understanding Rates

Beginner Explanation

A rate like $\frac{10\text{ dollars}}{5\text{ apples}}$ means 10 dollars for 5 apples.
Beginner

What is the unit rate for $\frac{50\text{ miles}}{2\text{ hours}}$?

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have $15 and want to buy candy priced at $\frac{3\text{ dollars}}{1\text{ piece}}$. How many pieces can you buy?
Intermediate

Think About This

If a car travels at a rate of $\frac{60\text{ miles}}{1\text{ hour}}$, how long will it take to travel 180 miles?

Advanced

A recipe requires $\frac{3\text{ cups}}{2\text{ servings}}$. How many cups are needed for 10 servings?

Recap

