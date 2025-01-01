Understanding Unit Rates
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
A unit rate is found by dividing two quantities, such as $\frac{24}{8} = 3$ pages per minute.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the unit rate if an SUV travels $104$ miles on $8$ gallons of gasoline?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
A copy machine makes $90$ copies in $30$ seconds. What is the unit rate in copies per second?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
If a vehicle uses $20$ gallons of gasoline to travel $540$ miles, what is the unit rate in miles per gallon?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.