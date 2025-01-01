Skip to main content
Master

Unit Rates

Master unit rates with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Unit Rates

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A unit rate is found by dividing two quantities, such as $\frac{24}{8} = 3$ pages per minute.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the unit rate if an SUV travels $104$ miles on $8$ gallons of gasoline?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If a teenager earns $\$240$ for babysitting $15$ hours, what is the hourly rate?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

A copy machine makes $90$ copies in $30$ seconds. What is the unit rate in copies per second?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

If a vehicle uses $20$ gallons of gasoline to travel $540$ miles, what is the unit rate in miles per gallon?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.