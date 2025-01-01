Understanding Cross Sections
Cross sections are $2D$ slices of $3D$ figures.
What could be the cross-section of a cube when sliced parallel to one of its faces?
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Chef Scenario
A chef is slicing a loaf of bread. Identify the shape of the cross-section of the loaf of bread.
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If a pyramid is sliced parallel to its base, what is the shape of the cross-section?
What is the cross-section of a cone sliced parallel to its base?
