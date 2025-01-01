Skip to main content
A plane is defined by a normal vector and a point in space, described by $n · (r - r_0) = 0$.
Which of the following is a form of the equation of a plane? $A(x - x_0) + B(y - y_0) + C(z - z_0) = 0$

Imagine you want to build a skateboard ramp. The ramp surface is a plane described by the equation $2x + 3y - z = 6$. Calculate the acute angle θ between the ramp surface and the horizontal plane.
Find the point where the plane $3x - 2y + z = 5$ intersects the x-axis.

Which of the following vectors is perpendicular to the plane $4x - y + 2z = 8$?

