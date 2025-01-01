Key Definition A plane is a two-dimensional flat surface that extends infinitely in all directions within three-dimensional space.

Important Notes • A plane in 3D space is defined by a normal vector and a point.

• The equation of a plane: $A(x - x_0) + B(y - y_0) + C(z - z_0) = 0$

• Alternatively, the general form: $Ax + By + Cz + D = 0$

• The normal vector is perpendicular to the plane.

• Understanding planes is crucial for solving 3D geometry problems.

Mathematical Notation $+$ represents addition $-$ represents subtraction $\times$ represents multiplication $\div$ represents division $\angle ABC$ represents angle ABC $\cdot$ represents dot product $(x, y, z)$ represents a vector in 3D space Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works Planes are fundamental in 3D geometry as they allow us to work with surface equations and solve spatial problems using vectors.