Skip to main content
Master

SSS Inequality

Master SSS inequality with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding SSS Inequality

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

In triangles with two pairs of equal sides, the one with the longer third side has the larger included angle.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

In two triangles, if $AB \cong PQ$ and $AC \cong PR$, and $BC > QR$, what can be concluded?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine two triangular routes where two legs are 4 km and 6 km in both. One route's closing side is 7 km, the other's is 5 km. Use the SSS Inequality to determine which closing track is longer.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Given two triangles with sides of lengths 5 cm and 7 cm in both, and third sides 6 cm in one and 8 cm in the other, determine which triangle has the larger included angle between the congruent sides using SSS Inequality.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

In two triangles, if two sides are congruent and the third side of one is longer, what can be inferred about the included angles?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.