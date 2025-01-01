Understanding SSS Inequality
In triangles with two pairs of equal sides, the one with the longer third side has the larger included angle.
Teenager Scenario
Imagine two triangular routes where two legs are 4 km and 6 km in both. One route's closing side is 7 km, the other's is 5 km. Use the SSS Inequality to determine which closing track is longer.
Given two triangles with sides of lengths 5 cm and 7 cm in both, and third sides 6 cm in one and 8 cm in the other, determine which triangle has the larger included angle between the congruent sides using SSS Inequality.
In two triangles, if two sides are congruent and the third side of one is longer, what can be inferred about the included angles?
