SAS Inequality

Understanding SAS Inequality

Beginner Explanation

If two triangles have $AB≅PQ$ and $AC≅PR$, and $∠A>∠P$, then by SAS Inequality $BC>QR$.
Quick Quiz

If $\overline{AB} \cong \overline{PQ}$ and $\overline{AC} \cong \overline{PR}$, which condition implies $\overline{BC} > \overline{QR}$?

Real-World Problem

Teenager Scenario

Triangle ABC has $AB=5cm$ and $AC=7cm$ with $∠A=60°$; triangle PQR has $PQ=5cm$ and $PR=7cm$ with $∠P=45°$. Determine which base, $BC$ or $QR$, is longer.
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

Triangle ABC has $AB=4cm$ and $AC=6cm$ with $∠A=50°$; triangle PQR has $PQ=4cm$ and $PR=6cm$ with $∠P=70°$. Determine which side, $BC$ or $QR$, is longer.

Challenge Quiz

Given two triangles, $\triangle ABC$ and $\triangle DEF$, with sides $\overline{AB} \cong \overline{DE}$ and $\overline{AC} \cong \overline{DF}$, if $\angle A > \angle D$, what can be said about $\overline{BC}$ and $\overline{EF}$?

Recap

