Understanding SAS Inequality
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
If two triangles have $AB≅PQ$ and $AC≅PR$, and $∠A>∠P$, then by SAS Inequality $BC>QR$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
If $\overline{AB} \cong \overline{PQ}$ and $\overline{AC} \cong \overline{PR}$, which condition implies $\overline{BC} > \overline{QR}$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Given two triangles, $\triangle ABC$ and $\triangle DEF$, with sides $\overline{AB} \cong \overline{DE}$ and $\overline{AC} \cong \overline{DF}$, if $\angle A > \angle D$, what can be said about $\overline{BC}$ and $\overline{EF}$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.