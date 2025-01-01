Understanding Repeated Zeros
A repeated zero occurs when a factor in the polynomial, such as $(x - 3)^2$, appears more than once.
1
What is the repeated zero of $f(x) = (x - 3)^2$?
Teenager Scenario
Find the repeated zero of $f(x) = (x - 2)^3$. A skateboard ramp is designed with a polynomial function.
Determine the nature of zeros for $f(x) = (x - 1)^3(x + 2)^2$.
