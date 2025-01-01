Skip to main content
Master

Repeated Zeros

Master repeated zeros with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Repeated Zeros

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A repeated zero occurs when a factor in the polynomial, such as $(x - 3)^2$, appears more than once.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the repeated zero of $f(x) = (x - 3)^2$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Find the repeated zero of $f(x) = (x - 2)^3$. A skateboard ramp is designed with a polynomial function.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Explore the impact of repeated zeros on the polynomial $f(x) = (x - 4)^2(x + 1)$.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Determine the nature of zeros for $f(x) = (x - 1)^3(x + 2)^2$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.