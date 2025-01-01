Understanding Real Zero of a Function
A real zero is where a function $f(x)$ crosses the x-axis, meaning $f(x) = 0$.
What are the real zeros of $f(x) = x^2 - 3x + 2$?
A skateboard ramp follows a quadratic path. Find the x-coordinates where $y = 0$ for the ramp described by $y = x^2 - 2x - 8$.
What are the zeros of $f(x) = x^3 - x^2 - x + 1$?
