Real Zero of a Function

Understanding Real Zero of a Function

Beginner Explanation

A real zero is where a function $f(x)$ crosses the x-axis, meaning $f(x) = 0$.
What are the real zeros of $f(x) = x^2 - 3x + 2$?

A skateboard ramp follows a quadratic path. Find the x-coordinates where $y = 0$ for the ramp described by $y = x^2 - 2x - 8$.
Consider a cubic function $f(x) = x^3 - 6x^2 + 11x - 6$. Find its real zeros.

What are the zeros of $f(x) = x^3 - x^2 - x + 1$?

