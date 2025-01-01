Skip to main content
Master

Quotient of Powers Property

Master quotient of powers property with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Quotient of Powers Property

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation with $\frac{a^b}{a^c} = a^{b-c}$
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Simplify $\frac{2^5}{2^3}$

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If you have $3^7$ candies and you want to divide them among $3^4$ friends, how many candies does each friend get?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

What is the result of $\frac{x^6y^3}{x^2y}$?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Simplify $\frac{(a^3b^2)^4}{(a^2b)^3}$

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.