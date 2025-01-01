Key Definition When you divide two powers with the same base, you subtract the exponents. For a real number $a$ ( $a

eq 0$ ) and integer exponents $b$ and $c$ , $\frac{a^b}{a^c} = a^{b-c}$ .

Important Notes • The base must be the same for the quotient of powers property to apply.

• Make sure $a

eq 0$ to avoid division by zero.

• Subtract the exponent of the denominator from the exponent of the numerator.

• The property helps simplify expressions with exponents.

• Always check the base before applying the property.

Why It Works The quotient of powers property works by cancelling out the common factors in the numerator and the denominator, resulting in the subtraction of exponents.