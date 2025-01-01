Skip to main content
Master

Angle Sum Theorem

Understanding Angle Sum Theorem

Beginner Explanation

In any triangle, if you add up the measures of the three interior angles, you will always get $180^\circ$.
Practice Problems

If the measures of two angles in a triangle are $65^\circ$ and $55^\circ$, what is the measure of the third angle?

In a game of pool, you strike the white cue ball so that it first bounces off a cushion and then contacts two other balls. Draw lines from the point of cushion contact to each target ball; these lines form a $120^\circ$ angle. What angle of incidence (the angle between the incoming path and the cushion) ensures the angle of incidence equals the angle of reflection?
If the exterior angle of a triangle is $110^\circ$, and one of the interior opposite angles is $40^\circ$, what is the measure of the other interior opposite angle?

A triangle has interior angles in the ratio 1:2:3. What is the measure of the smallest angle?

Recap

