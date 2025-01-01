Understanding Angle Sum Theorem
In any triangle, if you add up the measures of the three interior angles, you will always get $180^\circ$.
If the measures of two angles in a triangle are $65^\circ$ and $55^\circ$, what is the measure of the third angle?
Teenager Scenario
In a game of pool, you strike the white cue ball so that it first bounces off a cushion and then contacts two other balls. Draw lines from the point of cushion contact to each target ball; these lines form a $120^\circ$ angle. What angle of incidence (the angle between the incoming path and the cushion) ensures the angle of incidence equals the angle of reflection?
If the exterior angle of a triangle is $110^\circ$, and one of the interior opposite angles is $40^\circ$, what is the measure of the other interior opposite angle?
A triangle has interior angles in the ratio 1:2:3. What is the measure of the smallest angle?
