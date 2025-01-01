Understanding Multiplying Polynomials
To multiply a monomial by a binomial, use the distributive property: $a(b + c) = ab + ac$.
What is $3x(x + 4)$?
Rectangle Area
If the area of a rectangle is given by $(x + 3)(x + 2)$, find the expression for the area.
Consider the polynomial $(x + 1)(x - 1)$. What pattern do you notice?
What is $(2x + 3)(x - 4)$?
