Understanding Dividing Polynomials
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
Simple explanation with $\frac{15p^2q + 25pq^2 - 10pq}{5pq} = 3p + 5q - 2$
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the result of dividing $15p^2q + 25pq^2 - 10pq$ by $5pq$?
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A skateboard ramp is built using wooden planks each (m + 3) feet long. The total required length of planks is m^2 + 4m - 12 feet. Use polynomial division to determine how many full planks are needed and the remaining feet of plank.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
The floor of a storage unit has a length represented by 2x^2 + 5x + 3 meters and is divided into strips each (x + 2) meters wide. Using polynomial division, determine how many full strips can be obtained and the remaining width.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Divide $x^3 - 6x^2 + 11x - 6$ by $x - 2$. What is the quotient?
Recap
