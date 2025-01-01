Skip to main content
Dividing Polynomials

Master dividing polynomials with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Dividing Polynomials

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation with $\frac{15p^2q + 25pq^2 - 10pq}{5pq} = 3p + 5q - 2$
1

Beginner

What is the result of dividing $15p^2q + 25pq^2 - 10pq$ by $5pq$?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A skateboard ramp is built using wooden planks each (m + 3) feet long. The total required length of planks is m^2 + 4m - 12 feet. Use polynomial division to determine how many full planks are needed and the remaining feet of plank.
3

Intermediate

Think About This

The floor of a storage unit has a length represented by 2x^2 + 5x + 3 meters and is divided into strips each (x + 2) meters wide. Using polynomial division, determine how many full strips can be obtained and the remaining width.

4

Advanced

Divide $x^3 - 6x^2 + 11x - 6$ by $x - 2$. What is the quotient?

