Understanding Linear Programming
Linear programming involves maximizing or minimizing a linear function subject to constraints.
A teenager wants to maximize their weekly allowance by doing chores. They can do $x$ hours of lawn mowing and $y$ hours of babysitting. Each hour of mowing earns $5 and each hour of babysitting earns $10. They cannot work more than 10 hours per week and cannot work negative hours. What is the maximum allowance the teenager can earn?
Consider a region defined by $x \geq 0$, $y \geq 0$, and $x + y \leq 10$. What is the maximum value of 3x + 2y?
Which of the following represents a constraint in linear programming?
