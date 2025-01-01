Skip to main content
Linear Programming

Understanding Linear Programming

Beginner Explanation

Linear programming involves maximizing or minimizing a linear function subject to constraints.
Quick Quiz

What is the form of a linear objective function in linear programming?

Real-World Problem

Teenager Scenario

A teenager wants to maximize their weekly allowance by doing chores. They can do $x$ hours of lawn mowing and $y$ hours of babysitting. Each hour of mowing earns $5 and each hour of babysitting earns $10. They cannot work more than 10 hours per week and cannot work negative hours. What is the maximum allowance the teenager can earn?
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

Consider a region defined by $x \geq 0$, $y \geq 0$, and $x + y \leq 10$. What is the maximum value of 3x + 2y?

Challenge Quiz

Which of the following represents a constraint in linear programming?

