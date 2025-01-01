Skip to main content
Collinear Points

Understanding Collinear Points

Beginner Explanation

Given two points A(x₁,y₁) and B(x₂,y₂), the slope m of line AB is (y₂−y₁)/(x₂−x₁). Three points A, B, and C are collinear if slope AB equals slope BC.
Given the points A(1,2), B(2,4), C(3,6); D(0,0), E(1,2), F(2,5); G(0,1), H(1,3), I(2,6); J(1,0), K(2,1), L(3,1), which of the following triples are collinear?

Coordinate Check

Given the points P(0,1), Q(2,3), and R(4,5) on the coordinate plane, determine if they are collinear.
Think About This

Can you think of a situation where it would be important to determine if points are collinear?

Given the points A(0,0), B(1,1), C(2,2); D(2,2), E(3,3), F(4,4); G(−1,−1), H(0,0), I(1,1); J(0,1), K(1,2), L(2,4), which of the following sets of points are not collinear?

