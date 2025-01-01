Understanding Collinear Points
Given two points A(x₁,y₁) and B(x₂,y₂), the slope m of line AB is (y₂−y₁)/(x₂−x₁). Three points A, B, and C are collinear if slope AB equals slope BC.
Given the points A(1,2), B(2,4), C(3,6); D(0,0), E(1,2), F(2,5); G(0,1), H(1,3), I(2,6); J(1,0), K(2,1), L(3,1), which of the following triples are collinear?
Coordinate Check
Given the points P(0,1), Q(2,3), and R(4,5) on the coordinate plane, determine if they are collinear.
Can you think of a situation where it would be important to determine if points are collinear?
Given the points A(0,0), B(1,1), C(2,2); D(2,2), E(3,3), F(4,4); G(−1,−1), H(0,0), I(1,1); J(0,1), K(1,2), L(2,4), which of the following sets of points are not collinear?
