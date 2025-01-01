Key Definition Three or more points that lie on the same line are called collinear points.

Important Notes • If points A, B, and C are collinear, then point B is between A and C if and only if AB + BC = AC.

Mathematical Notation Use capital letters for points (e.g., A, B, C). Denote segments as \u0305AB or vectors as \u2192AB. Denote the line through A and B as AB↔. Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works Algebraically, three points A(x₁,y₁), B(x₂,y₂), and C(x₃,y₃) are collinear if the area of the triangle they form is zero: x₁(y₂−y₃)+x₂(y₃−y₁)+x₃(y₁−y₂)=0. Equivalently, the slopes between each pair of points are equal.