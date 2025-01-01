Understanding Arithmetic Sequences
An arithmetic sequence is a pattern of numbers in which the difference between any two consecutive terms stays the same. This difference is known as the common difference.
1
2
Baking Scenario
If a recipe calls for adding $2$ teaspoons of sugar every $5$ minutes to a sauce, starting immediately at time 0 and then every 5 minutes thereafter, how many teaspoons of sugar will have been added after $20$ minutes?
3
Think About This
Find the 10th term of the arithmetic sequence $3, 6, 9, 12, 15...$
4
What is the 20th term in the following sequence: $10, 7, 4, 1, -2...$?
