Arithmetic Sequences

Master arithmetic sequences with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Arithmetic Sequences

An arithmetic sequence is a pattern of numbers in which the difference between any two consecutive terms stays the same. This difference is known as the common difference.
What is the common difference in the following sequence: $5, 10, 15, 20, 25...$?

If a recipe calls for adding $2$ teaspoons of sugar every $5$ minutes to a sauce, starting immediately at time 0 and then every 5 minutes thereafter, how many teaspoons of sugar will have been added after $20$ minutes?
Find the 10th term of the arithmetic sequence $3, 6, 9, 12, 15...$

What is the 20th term in the following sequence: $10, 7, 4, 1, -2...$?

