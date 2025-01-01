Skip to main content
Common Difference

Understanding Common Difference

In an arithmetic sequence like 2, 4, 6, 8, ... the common difference is $2$ because each term increases by $2$.
What is the common difference in the arithmetic sequence 3, 6, 9, 12, ...?

Music Playlist Scenario

Imagine you are creating a playlist where each song is $3$ minutes longer than the previous one. If the first three songs are $2$, $5$, and $8$ minutes long, how long will the fourth song be?
Which of the following is an arithmetic sequence?

