Understanding Common Difference
In an arithmetic sequence like 2, 4, 6, 8, ... the common difference is $2$ because each term increases by $2$.
Music Playlist Scenario
Imagine you are creating a playlist where each song is $3$ minutes longer than the previous one. If the first three songs are $2$, $5$, and $8$ minutes long, how long will the fourth song be?
