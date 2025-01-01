Understanding Arithmetic Series

An arithmetic series is simply the sum of the terms of an arithmetic sequence. For example, the arithmetic series 2 + 5 + 8 + 11 + ... is derived from the arithmetic sequence 2, 5, 8, 11, ...
Discount Offer
A toy shop is offering a discount on a toy car. The first car costs $10. The price of each subsequent car is $2 less than the previous one (if the price drops below $0, the shop gives you the surplus as credit). If a customer buys one car each day for a week, what is the customer's net spending?
Think About This
Find the sum of the first 20 terms of the arithmetic series if the first term is 5 and the last term is 62.
What is the sum of the infinite geometric series 4 + 2 + 1 + 0.5 + ...
