Understanding Matrix Multiplication
Matrix multiplication involves taking the dot product of rows and columns. For example, multiplying a 1×2 matrix [2, 3] by a 2×1 matrix [[4],[5]] gives a 1×1 matrix: [2*4 + 3*5] = [23].
Practice Problems
What is the result of multiplying $2 \times [1, 8, 4, 2]$?
Teenager Scenario
Imagine two matrices representing daily activities: matrix A = [[1, 2], [3, 4]] (hours) and matrix B = [[5, 6], [7, 8]] (impact scores). Calculate the total impact matrix $AB$.
Think About This
Given matrices A = [[1, 2, 3], [4, 5, 6]] and B = [[7, 8], [9, 10], [11, 12]], calculate the product AB.
If $A = [1, 2, 3]$ and $B = [[4], [5], [6]]$, what is $AB$?
