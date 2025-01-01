Skip to main content
Matrix Multiplication

Master matrix multiplication with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Matrix Multiplication

Beginner Explanation

Matrix multiplication involves taking the dot product of rows and columns. For example, multiplying a 1×2 matrix [2, 3] by a 2×1 matrix [[4],[5]] gives a 1×1 matrix: [2*4 + 3*5] = [23].
What is the result of multiplying $2 \times [1, 8, 4, 2]$?

Imagine two matrices representing daily activities: matrix A = [[1, 2], [3, 4]] (hours) and matrix B = [[5, 6], [7, 8]] (impact scores). Calculate the total impact matrix $AB$.
Given matrices A = [[1, 2, 3], [4, 5, 6]] and B = [[7, 8], [9, 10], [11, 12]], calculate the product AB.

If $A = [1, 2, 3]$ and $B = [[4], [5], [6]]$, what is $AB$?

