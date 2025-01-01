Skip to main content
Master

Compatible Matrices

Master compatible matrices with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Compatible Matrices

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Two matrices A and B can be multiplied if the number of columns in A equals the number of rows in B.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Are the following matrices compatible for multiplication? Matrix A is: [[2, 1, 3]] (1×3) and Matrix B is: [[2, 1], [3, 4], [1, 2]] (3×2)

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Programming Scenario

Imagine you are a computer programmer and need to multiply the following compatible matrices to optimize a video game's graphics. Can you do it? Matrix A is: [[2, 1, 3]] (1×3) and Matrix B is: [[2, 1], [3, 4], [1, 2]] (3×2)
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Can you spot the error in the following matrix multiplication? Matrix A is: [[2, 1], [3, 4]] (2×2) and Matrix B is: [[2, 1], [3, 4], [1, 2]] (3×2)

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

If you multiply a $3 \times 2$ matrix with a $2 \times 4$ matrix, what would be the dimensions of the resulting matrix?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.