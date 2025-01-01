Skip to main content
Master

Line Plots

Master line plots with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Line Plots

Watch & Learn

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Line plots use dots on a number line to represent data points. For example, if 5 people own 1 pair of shoes, place 5 dots above the number 1.
Practice Problems

1

Beginner

Which of the following best describes a line plot?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you surveyed your friends about the number of books they read last month: 3, 0, 2, 5, 1, 3, and 2 books. Create a line plot to display this data.
3

Intermediate

Think About This

What insights about data distribution can you gain from a line plot? Consider aspects like most common values, outliers, and clusters.

4

Advanced

In a class survey, students reported the number of pets they have. Which line plot correctly represents the data: 5 students with 0 pets, 3 students with 1 pet, and 2 students with 2 pets?

Recap

