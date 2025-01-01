Understanding Line Plots
Line plots use dots on a number line to represent data points. For example, if 5 people own 1 pair of shoes, place 5 dots above the number 1.
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Which of the following best describes a line plot?
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you surveyed your friends about the number of books they read last month: 3, 0, 2, 5, 1, 3, and 2 books. Create a line plot to display this data.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
What insights about data distribution can you gain from a line plot? Consider aspects like most common values, outliers, and clusters.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
In a class survey, students reported the number of pets they have. Which line plot correctly represents the data: 5 students with 0 pets, 3 students with 1 pet, and 2 students with 2 pets?
