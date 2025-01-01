Understanding Finding the Equation of a Line
The equation $y = mx + b$ is used to represent a line, where $m$ is the slope and $b$ is the y-intercept.
If a line crosses the y-axis at -3 and has a slope of $\frac{1}{2}$, what is the equation of the line?
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are tracking your weekly savings. If you save $2 each week and already have $5 saved, what equation represents your savings over time?
Think About This
Given two points on a line, $(-6, 0)$ and $(0, -3)$, find the equation of the line.
Given a line with slope $\frac{3}{4}$ and passing through the point $(0, -2)$, what is its equation?
