Finding the Equation of a Line

Master finding the equation of a line with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Finding the Equation of a Line

Beginner Explanation

The equation $y = mx + b$ is used to represent a line, where $m$ is the slope and $b$ is the y-intercept.
If a line crosses the y-axis at -3 and has a slope of $\frac{1}{2}$, what is the equation of the line?

Real-World Problem

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are tracking your weekly savings. If you save $2 each week and already have $5 saved, what equation represents your savings over time?
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

Given two points on a line, $(-6, 0)$ and $(0, -3)$, find the equation of the line.

Challenge Quiz

Given a line with slope $\frac{3}{4}$ and passing through the point $(0, -2)$, what is its equation?

Recap

