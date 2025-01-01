Skip to main content
Segment Addition Postulate

Master segment addition postulate with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Segment Addition Postulate

A simple concept where the sum of two parts equals the whole: $AB + BC = AC$.
If $B$ is on $\overline{AC}$ and $AB = 3$, $BC = 4$, what is $AC$?

A skateboard ramp is divided into two sections. If the top section is $5$ feet and the bottom section is $7$ feet, what is the total length?
Given $XY + YZ = XZ$ and $XY = 8$, $XZ = 15$, find $YZ$.

If $AB + BC = AC$ and $AB = x + 3$, $BC = 2x - 1$, and $AC = 2x + 5$, find $x$.

