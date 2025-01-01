Skip to main content
Quadrilaterals: Classification

Understanding Quadrilaterals: Classification

Beginner Explanation

Basic explanation: A quadrilateral is a four-sided polygon. Key types:
- Parallelogram: opposite sides parallel and equal; area = base × height. Example: base 5, height 3 → area 15.
- Rectangle: four right angles; area = length × width. Example: 3 × 4 = 12.
- Rhombus: all sides equal; area = base × height.
- Square: all sides equal and all angles 90°; area = side².
Which statement is always true for a rectangle?

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are designing a rectangular garden. If the diagonals are $10 \text{ meters}$ long and the width is $6 \text{ meters}$, what is the garden's area?
Think About This

If a rhombus has an angle of $60^\circ$, what are the measures of the other angles?

In a trapezoid, one pair of opposite sides is $\parallel$. If the bases are $8 \text{ units}$ and $12 \text{ units}$ and the height is $5 \text{ units}$, what is the area?

