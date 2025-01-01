Skip to main content
Polygons

Understanding Polygons

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

Polygons are shapes with straight sides that are fully closed. For example, a triangle has $3$ sides.
Practice Problems

1

Beginner

How many sides does a hexagon have?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You need to design a garden with a shape of a pentagon. How many sides will it have?
3

Intermediate

Think About This

What is the sum of the interior angles of a decagon?

4

Advanced

Which of the following is NOT a polygon?

