A polygon's interior angles always sum up to $(n-2) \times 180^\circ$ , where $n$ is the number of sides.

All polygons are closed shapes, but not all closed shapes are polygons.

The number of sides determines the name of the polygon.

Why It Works

Understanding polygons is essential as they form the basis of more complex geometrical concepts. By knowing the properties of polygons, you can calculate areas, interior angles, and more using basic formulas.