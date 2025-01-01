Understanding Polygons
Polygons are shapes with straight sides that are fully closed. For example, a triangle has $3$ sides.
1
How many sides does a hexagon have?
Teenager Scenario
You need to design a garden with a shape of a pentagon. How many sides will it have?
What is the sum of the interior angles of a decagon?
Which of the following is NOT a polygon?
