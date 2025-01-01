Skip to main content
Master

Trapezoids: Area and Perimeter

Master trapezoids: area and perimeter with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Trapezoids: Area and Perimeter

Choose your learning level

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A trapezoid has two parallel sides, and its area is calculated using $\frac{b_1 + b_2}{2} \times h$
Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the area of a trapezoid with bases $b_1 = 3 \text{ cm}$ and $b_2 = 4 \text{ cm}$, and height $h = 5 \text{ cm}$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are designing a trapezoidal garden with bases of $6 \text{ m}$ and $10 \text{ m}$, and a height of $4 \text{ m}$. What is the area?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Can you find the perimeter of a trapezoid with sides $3 \text{ cm}, 4 \text{ cm}, 5 \text{ cm},$ and $6 \text{ cm}$?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

If a trapezoid has bases $b_1 = x$ and $b_2 = 2x$, and a height $h = \sqrt{3}x$, what is the area in terms of $x$?

Recap

