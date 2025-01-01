Understanding Trapezoids: Area and Perimeter
A trapezoid has two parallel sides, and its area is calculated using $\frac{b_1 + b_2}{2} \times h$
What is the area of a trapezoid with bases $b_1 = 3 \text{ cm}$ and $b_2 = 4 \text{ cm}$, and height $h = 5 \text{ cm}$?
Imagine you are designing a trapezoidal garden with bases of $6 \text{ m}$ and $10 \text{ m}$, and a height of $4 \text{ m}$. What is the area?
Can you find the perimeter of a trapezoid with sides $3 \text{ cm}, 4 \text{ cm}, 5 \text{ cm},$ and $6 \text{ cm}$?
If a trapezoid has bases $b_1 = x$ and $b_2 = 2x$, and a height $h = \sqrt{3}x$, what is the area in terms of $x$?
