Master

Diagonals of Parallelograms

Master diagonals of parallelograms with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Diagonals of Parallelograms

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

In a parallelogram, the diagonals bisect each other, meaning they split into equal parts at the intersection point.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

If the diagonals $\overline{AC}$ and $\overline{BD}$ intersect at point E, what can we say about $\overline{AE}$ and $\overline{EC}$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Consider a quadrilateral (e.g., a kite). If its diagonals bisect each other, is the shape necessarily a parallelogram? (Here the given condition of both diagonals bisecting overrides the usual kite property.)
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Consider a quadrilateral with diagonals $\overline{AC}$ and $\overline{BD}$ that bisect each other. Prove that the quadrilateral is a parallelogram.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

In a parallelogram, if one diagonal is twice as long as the other, what is the relationship between the parts created by the diagonals?

Recap

