Rhombus

Understanding Rhombus

A rhombus is a four-sided shape with all sides of equal length. Its opposite angles are also equal.
What is the area of a rhombus with a base of $5 \text{ cm}$ and a height of $4 \text{ cm}$?

You have a kite in the shape of a rhombus. Each side of the kite measures $6 \text{ m}$. Calculate the perimeter.
A rhombus has diagonals measuring $8 \text{ cm}$ and $6 \text{ cm}$. What is its area?

If a rhombus has an angle of $60^\circ$, what is the measure of its opposite angle?

