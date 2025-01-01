Understanding Rhombus
A rhombus is a four-sided shape with all sides of equal length. Its opposite angles are also equal.
What is the area of a rhombus with a base of $5 \text{ cm}$ and a height of $4 \text{ cm}$?
Teenager Scenario
You have a kite in the shape of a rhombus. Each side of the kite measures $6 \text{ m}$. Calculate the perimeter.
Think About This
A rhombus has diagonals measuring $8 \text{ cm}$ and $6 \text{ cm}$. What is its area?
If a rhombus has an angle of $60^\circ$, what is the measure of its opposite angle?
