Understanding Parallelograms: Area and Perimeter
Given the base $b$ and perpendicular height $h$, the area of a parallelogram is $A = b \, h$.
A rectangular garden has a length of $10$ meters and a width of $6$ meters. If it is shaped into a parallelogram with the same base and height, what is the area?
If a parallelogram has sides $a = 8$ and $b = 6$, and the angle between them is $60^\circ$, calculate the area. (See diagram parallelogram_included_angle.png.)
