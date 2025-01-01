Skip to main content
Master

Parallelograms: Area and Perimeter

Master parallelograms: area and perimeter with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Parallelograms: Area and Perimeter

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

Given the base $b$ and perpendicular height $h$, the area of a parallelogram is $A = b \, h$.
Practice Problems

1

Beginner

What is the area of a parallelogram with base $b = 5$ and height $h = 3$?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A rectangular garden has a length of $10$ meters and a width of $6$ meters. If it is shaped into a parallelogram with the same base and height, what is the area?
3

Intermediate

Think About This

If a parallelogram has sides $a = 8$ and $b = 6$, and the angle between them is $60^\circ$, calculate the area. (See diagram parallelogram_included_angle.png.)

4

Advanced

Calculate the perimeter of a parallelogram with sides $a = 7$ and $b = 9$.

