Key Definition The set of natural numbers is denoted by $\mathbb{N}$ and includes numbers like $1, 2, 3, \ldots$ (some definitions include $0$ )

Important Notes • Natural numbers start from $1$

• Natural numbers are used for counting

• Adding or multiplying natural numbers results in a natural number

• Subtracting a larger number from a smaller one doesn't yield a natural number

• Dividing natural numbers might not result in a natural number if not evenly divisible

Mathematical Notation $\mathbb{N}$ represents the set of natural numbers $+$ represents addition $-$ represents subtraction $\times$ or $*$ represents multiplication $\div$ or $/$ represents division Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works Natural numbers are used in daily life for counting and ordering, forming the basis of arithmetic operations.