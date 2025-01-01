Skip to main content
Natural Numbers

Master natural numbers with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Natural Numbers

concept.
Natural numbers are the numbers we use for counting: $1, 2, 3, \ldots$
Practice Problems

1

Which of the following is a natural number?

2

Teenager Scenario

You have $5$ apples and you give away $2$. How many apples do you have left?
3

If you multiply two natural numbers, is the result always a natural number? Explain why.

4

Which operation on natural numbers might not result in a natural number when subtracting a larger number from a smaller one?

Recap

