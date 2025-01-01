Skip to main content
Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Master inverse trigonometric functions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Beginner Explanation

Inverse trigonometric functions return the angle when you know the ratio of sides in a right triangle. For example, if $\frac{opposite}{hypotenuse} = \tfrac{1}{2}$, then $\sin^{-1}(\tfrac{1}{2}) = 30^\\circ$ because $\sin(30^\\circ)=\tfrac{1}{2}$.
Beginner

What is $\tan^{-1}(\frac{10}{3})$ in degrees?

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A skateboard ramp is 4 feet high with a slanted length of 10 feet (the hypotenuse). What is the angle of elevation above the horizontal? (Use degree mode.)
Intermediate

Think About This

Determine the angle in a triangle where the opposite side is 7 units and the adjacent side is 24 units.

Advanced

Calculate $\tan^{-1}(\frac{15}{8})$ in radians.

