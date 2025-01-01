Understanding Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
Inverse trigonometric functions return the angle when you know the ratio of sides in a right triangle. For example, if $\frac{opposite}{hypotenuse} = \tfrac{1}{2}$, then $\sin^{-1}(\tfrac{1}{2}) = 30^\\circ$ because $\sin(30^\\circ)=\tfrac{1}{2}$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is $\tan^{-1}(\frac{10}{3})$ in degrees?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A skateboard ramp is 4 feet high with a slanted length of 10 feet (the hypotenuse). What is the angle of elevation above the horizontal? (Use degree mode.)
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Determine the angle in a triangle where the opposite side is 7 units and the adjacent side is 24 units.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Calculate $\tan^{-1}(\frac{15}{8})$ in radians.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.