Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Important Notes

• $\sin^{-1}(x)$ is $-\frac{\pi}{2} \leq \theta \leq \frac{\pi}{2}$ (domain: $-1 \leq x \leq 1$ ) The range of θ foris

• The range of θ for $\cos^{-1}(x)$ is $0 \leq \theta \leq \pi$ (domain: $-1 \leq x \leq 1$ )

• The range of θ for $\tan^{-1}(x)$ is $-\frac{\pi}{2} < \theta < \frac{\pi}{2}$ (domain: all real numbers)

• Inverse functions return angles in radians or degrees

• Use a calculator set to the correct mode (degree or radian) when computing