Sine Function

Master sine function with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Sine Function

The sine function is a periodic function that repeats every $2\pi$, and it measures the y-coordinate on the unit circle.
Quick Quiz

What is $\sin(90^\circ)$?

Real-World Problem

Teenager Scenario

A Ferris wheel with radius 10 m is centered 10 m above the ground. Calculate the height above the ground when it rotates $30^\circ$ from the lowest point (angle measured from the lowest point).
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

Determine the period of the function $y = 3\sin(x)$.

Challenge Quiz

What is the value of $\sin(\pi)$?

