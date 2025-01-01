Key Definition The sine function is defined for an angle $\theta$ as $\sin(\theta)$ which is the y-coordinate of the point on the unit circle.

Important Notes • $2\pi$ The sine function is periodic with a period of

• $\sin(x)$ is 1 The amplitude ofis 1

• Key angles to remember: $\sin(0^\circ) = 0$ , $\sin(90^\circ) = 1$

• $\sin(\theta)$ is positive in the first and second quadrants

• $\sin(\theta)$ is negative in the third and fourth quadrants

Mathematical Notation $\sin(\theta)$ is the sine function $\cos(\theta)$ is the cosine function $\pi$ represents the mathematical constant pi $\frac{x}{y}$ represents division $\sqrt{x}$ represents the square root Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works The sine function works as it represents the y-coordinate on the unit circle, a fundamental concept in trigonometry.