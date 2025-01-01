Understanding Sine Function
The sine function is a periodic function that repeats every $2\pi$, and it measures the y-coordinate on the unit circle.
What is $\sin(90^\circ)$?
A Ferris wheel with radius 10 m is centered 10 m above the ground. Calculate the height above the ground when it rotates $30^\circ$ from the lowest point (angle measured from the lowest point).
Determine the period of the function $y = 3\sin(x)$.
What is the value of $\sin(\pi)$?
