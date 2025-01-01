Understanding Inverse Functions
An inverse function reverses the effect of the original function, such that $f(f^{-1}(x)) = x$.
1
What is the inverse of the function $f(x) = 2x + 3$?
2
Teenager Scenario
You are using a function to calculate the price of apples based on weight: $f(x) = 3x + 2$. Find the inverse to determine the weight of apples if you know the price.
3
Challenge yourself to find the inverse of the quadratic function $f(x) = x^2$ for $x \geq 0$.
4
What is the inverse of the function $f(x) = \frac{2x + 3}{x - 1}$?
