Inverse Functions

Master inverse functions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Inverse Functions

Beginner Explanation

An inverse function reverses the effect of the original function, such that $f(f^{-1}(x)) = x$.
Practice Problems

1

What is the inverse of the function $f(x) = 2x + 3$?

2

Teenager Scenario

You are using a function to calculate the price of apples based on weight: $f(x) = 3x + 2$. Find the inverse to determine the weight of apples if you know the price.
3

Think About This

Challenge yourself to find the inverse of the quadratic function $f(x) = x^2$ for $x \geq 0$.

4

What is the inverse of the function $f(x) = \frac{2x + 3}{x - 1}$?

Recap

