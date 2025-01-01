Skip to main content
Domain and Range

Master domain and range with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Domain and Range

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Every function has a domain and a range. The domain is where the function works. The range is what you get out of the function.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the domain of the function $f(x) = \frac{1}{x}$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A car travels at a speed $s(t) = 20t + 5$ kilometers per hour over the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 3 hours.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Consider the function $f(x) = \sqrt{x - 2}$. Determine the domain.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Identify the range of $f(x) = x^2 - 4$.

Recap

Watch & Learn

