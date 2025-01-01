Understanding Tangent Function
Beginner Explanation
The tangent of an angle in a right triangle is the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side: $\tan(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}}$
Practice Problems
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is $\tan(45^\circ)$?
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are measuring the height of a tree using a stick. If the angle of elevation to the top of the tree is $30^\circ$ and the distance from the stick to the tree is 10 meters, what is the height of the tree?
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If $\tan(\theta) = \frac{3}{4}$ and $\cos(\theta) > 0$, what is $\sin(\theta)$?
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Recap
