Tangent Function

Master tangent function with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Tangent Function

The tangent of an angle in a right triangle is the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side: $\tan(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}}$
What is $\tan(45^\circ)$?

Imagine you are measuring the height of a tree using a stick. If the angle of elevation to the top of the tree is $30^\circ$ and the distance from the stick to the tree is 10 meters, what is the height of the tree?
If $\tan(\theta) = \frac{3}{4}$ and $\cos(\theta) > 0$, what is $\sin(\theta)$?

What is the period of the tangent function?

