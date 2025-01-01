Skip to main content
Understanding Domains

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values. For the function $f(x) = \frac{x+3}{x-2}$, the domain is all real numbers except $x \neq 2$.
1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the domain of the function $f(x) = \frac{1}{x+3}$?

2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You are planning a trip and need to calculate the cost based on the number of days. The function $c(d) = \frac{500}{d-1}$ gives the cost per day. What days are possible?
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider the function $f(x) = \sqrt{x+4}$. Determine the domain.

4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

What is the domain of $f(x) = \frac{\sqrt{x-1}}{x+5}$?

