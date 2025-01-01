Skip to main content
Cosine Function

Master cosine function with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Cosine Function

The cosine function is a way of relating angles and lengths in a unit circle.
What is the value of $\cos(0)$?

Football Kick Scenario

A football player kicks a ball at an angle of $\frac{\pi}{3}$ with the ground. What is the x-component of the kick's direction (assuming the positive x-axis is along the ground)?
What is the period of the cosine function?

What is the value of $\cos(\frac{3\pi}{2})$?

