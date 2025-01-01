Understanding Trigonometric Functions
In a right triangle with angle θ, $\sin(\theta)$ is the opposite side over hypotenuse and $\cos(\theta)$ is adjacent over hypotenuse. On the unit circle, they are the y- and x-coordinates, respectively.
What is the value of $\sin(\frac{\pi}{2})$?
Teenager Scenario
A skateboarder is making a jump off a ramp that forms a $30^\circ$ angle with the ground. Calculate the ratio of the height to the length of the ramp using $\tan(30^\circ)$.
Think About This
Prove that $\sin^2(\theta) + \cos^2(\theta) = 1$ using the unit circle.
If $\tan(\theta) = \frac{3}{4}$ and θ is acute, what is $\sin(\theta)$?
