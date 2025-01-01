Skip to main content
Asymptotes

Master asymptotes with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Asymptotes

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

An asymptote is a line that a curve approaches, as it heads towards infinity.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

Which function has the x-axis as an asymptote?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Space Travel Scenario

In the context of space travel, imagine that a spaceship is moving along the curve $y = \frac{1}{x}$. As it goes further into space (as x goes to infinity), does it ever cross the x-axis (the horizontal line y = 0)?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

What happens to the curve $y = \frac{1}{x} + x$ as x goes to infinity and as x goes to negative infinity?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Which function does not have an asymptote?

Recap

