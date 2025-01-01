Understanding Asymptotes
An asymptote is a line that a curve approaches, as it heads towards infinity.
1
Which function has the x-axis as an asymptote?
2
Space Travel Scenario
In the context of space travel, imagine that a spaceship is moving along the curve $y = \frac{1}{x}$. As it goes further into space (as x goes to infinity), does it ever cross the x-axis (the horizontal line y = 0)?
3
Think About This
What happens to the curve $y = \frac{1}{x} + x$ as x goes to infinity and as x goes to negative infinity?
4
Which function does not have an asymptote?
Recap
