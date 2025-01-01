Understanding Compound Interest
In compound interest, interest is added to the principal at specific intervals so that future interest is earned on past interest as well. The formula $A = P(1 + r/n)^{nt}$ shows this accumulation, where each compounding period adds interest to the total balance.
1
If you invest $100 with a yearly interest rate of 6%, how much will you have after one year?
2
Real-World Problem
Teenager Scenario
You're a teenager who has just received $500 for your birthday. You decide to invest it in a savings account with a yearly interest rate of 5%. How much will you have after three years?
3
Thinking Challenge
Think About This
How does the amount of money you earn change each year with compound interest?
4
Challenge Quiz
If you invest $1000 in a savings account with a yearly interest rate of 8%, how much will you have after five years?
Recap
