Skip to main content
Master

Compound Interest

Master compound interest with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Compound Interest

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

In compound interest, interest is added to the principal at specific intervals so that future interest is earned on past interest as well. The formula $A = P(1 + r/n)^{nt}$ shows this accumulation, where each compounding period adds interest to the total balance.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

If you invest $100 with a yearly interest rate of 6%, how much will you have after one year?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You're a teenager who has just received $500 for your birthday. You decide to invest it in a savings account with a yearly interest rate of 5%. How much will you have after three years?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

How does the amount of money you earn change each year with compound interest?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

If you invest $1000 in a savings account with a yearly interest rate of 8%, how much will you have after five years?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.