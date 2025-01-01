Understanding Subtracting Fractions
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
When subtracting fractions with the same denominator, subtract the numerators: $\frac{3}{4} - \frac{1}{4} = \frac{2}{4} = \frac{1}{2}$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is $\frac{5}{8} - \frac{3}{8}$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You have $\frac{3}{4}$ of a pizza left and you eat another $\frac{1}{3}$ of the whole pizza. How much pizza is left?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If $\frac{7}{10}$ of a tank is full and you remove $\frac{1}{5}$ of its content, how much is left?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Calculate $\frac{5}{6} - \frac{2}{9}$.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.