Master

Subtracting Fractions

Master subtracting fractions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Subtracting Fractions

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

When subtracting fractions with the same denominator, subtract the numerators: $\frac{3}{4} - \frac{1}{4} = \frac{2}{4} = \frac{1}{2}$.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is $\frac{5}{8} - \frac{3}{8}$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have $\frac{3}{4}$ of a pizza left and you eat another $\frac{1}{3}$ of the whole pizza. How much pizza is left?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If $\frac{7}{10}$ of a tank is full and you remove $\frac{1}{5}$ of its content, how much is left?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Calculate $\frac{5}{6} - \frac{2}{9}$.

Recap

