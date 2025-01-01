Skip to main content
Fractions in Lowest Terms

Master fractions in lowest terms with interactive lessons and practice problems!

Understanding Fractions in Lowest Terms

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Fractions are in lowest terms when they cannot be reduced further. For example, $\frac{5}{9}$ is in lowest terms.
Practice Problems

Beginner

What is $\frac{12}{16}$ in lowest terms?

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have $\frac{8}{12}$ of a pizza left. How can you express it in simplest form?
Intermediate

Think About This

How would you simplify $\frac{45}{60}$?

Advanced

Which of the following fractions is already in lowest terms?

Recap

