Skip to main content
Master

Adding and Subtracting Fractions

Master adding and subtracting fractions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Adding and Subtracting Fractions

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

When you add or subtract fractions with the same denominator, simply add or subtract the numerators. If the denominators differ, find the least common denominator, rewrite the fractions, then add or subtract the numerators.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is $\frac{2}{8} + \frac{5}{8}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Pizza Scenario

You and your friends ordered a large pizza that was cut into 8 slices. You ate 2 slices and your friend ate 3 slices. How much of the pizza is left?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If you have $\frac{3}{4}$ of a pie and you eat $\frac{1}{4}$ of the pie, how much pie do you have left?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is $\frac{7}{10} - \frac{3}{10}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.