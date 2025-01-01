Understanding Adding and Subtracting Fractions
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
When you add or subtract fractions with the same denominator, simply add or subtract the numerators. If the denominators differ, find the least common denominator, rewrite the fractions, then add or subtract the numerators.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is $\frac{2}{8} + \frac{5}{8}$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Pizza Scenario
You and your friends ordered a large pizza that was cut into 8 slices. You ate 2 slices and your friend ate 3 slices. How much of the pizza is left?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If you have $\frac{3}{4}$ of a pie and you eat $\frac{1}{4}$ of the pie, how much pie do you have left?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is $\frac{7}{10} - \frac{3}{10}$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.