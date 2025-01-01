Skip to main content
Least Common Denominators

Understanding Least Common Denominators

Beginner Explanation

The least common denominator is the smallest number that both denominators divide into. For example, $\frac{1}{6}$ and $\frac{1}{8}$ have an LCD of 24.
What is the least common denominator of $\frac{1}{4}$ and $\frac{1}{6}$?

You have $\frac{3}{4}$ of a chocolate bar and your friend has $\frac{2}{3}$ of another. How much do you have together?
If the least common denominator of $\frac{1}{5}$ and $\frac{1}{15}$ is $15$, what is the sum?

What is the least common denominator of $\frac{5}{12}$ and $\frac{7}{18}$?

