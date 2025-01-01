Skip to main content
Master

Factoring: b & c Positive

Master factoring: b & c positive with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Factoring: b & c Positive

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation with $(x + 3)(x + 7)$ to form $x^2 + 10x + 21$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What are the factors of $x^2 + 7x + 12$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you have a rectangular garden with an area of $x^2 + 7x + 12$ square units. What are the possible dimensions?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Can you factor $x^2 + 10x + 21$ using the technique for positive $b$ and $c$?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

What are the factors of $x^2 + 13x + 36$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.