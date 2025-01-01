Skip to main content
Quadratic Function

Understanding Quadratic Function

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation with $f(x) = x^2$
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the vertex of the quadratic function $y = (x-2)^2$?

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A skateboarder launches off a ramp. The height of his jump can be modeled by the equation $h(t) = -16t^2 + 32t + 5$.
Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

What are the roots of the quadratic equation $x^2 - 4x + 4 = 0$?

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Which of the following is the correct factorization of $x^2 + 5x + 6$?

Recap

