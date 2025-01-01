Understanding The Vertex of a Parabola
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
The vertex is the turning point of a parabola. In $y = a(x-h)^2 + k$, the vertex is $(h, k)$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the vertex of $y = (x - 3)^2 + 2$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A skateboard ramp is shaped like a parabola. The equation of the ramp is $y = -0.5(x - 4)^2 + 3$. What is the highest point of the ramp?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Find the vertex of $y = 2x^2 - 8x + 6$ using the standard form method.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Given $y = x^2 + 6x + 9$, find the vertex.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.