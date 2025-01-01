Skip to main content
The Vertex of a Parabola

Understanding The Vertex of a Parabola

Beginner Explanation

The vertex is the turning point of a parabola. In $y = a(x-h)^2 + k$, the vertex is $(h, k)$.
Beginner

What is the vertex of $y = (x - 3)^2 + 2$?

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A skateboard ramp is shaped like a parabola. The equation of the ramp is $y = -0.5(x - 4)^2 + 3$. What is the highest point of the ramp?
Intermediate

Think About This

Find the vertex of $y = 2x^2 - 8x + 6$ using the standard form method.

Advanced

Given $y = x^2 + 6x + 9$, find the vertex.

