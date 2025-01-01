Skip to main content
Degree of a Polynomial

Understanding Degree of a Polynomial

The degree of a polynomial is the largest degree of any term (for multivariable terms, the sum of its exponents).
What is the degree of the monomial $3x^2y^4$?

You are designing a skateboard ramp, and the polynomial $4x^3 + 5x^2 - 3$ describes the curve. What is the degree of the polynomial?
Consider the polynomial $x^4 + x^2y^2 + y^4$. What is its degree?

Given the polynomial $x^5y^2 + x^3y^4 + xy$, find its degree.

