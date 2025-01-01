Understanding The Zero Product Property
Simple explanation with $ab = 0 \implies a = 0 \text{ or } b = 0$
What is the solution to $(x + 3)(x - 2) = 0$?
Teenager Scenario
You are designing a rectangular garden. The area is given by $x(x - 7) = 0$. What are the possible lengths of one side?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
Think About This
Consider the equation $y(y + 6) = 0$. Find the values of $y$ that satisfy the equation.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
Solve $(2x + 1)(x - 3) = 0$
