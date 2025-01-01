Key Definition The Zero Product Property states that if $ab = 0$ , then either $a = 0$ or $b = 0$ (or both).

Important Notes • A product is zero if at least one factor is zero.

• Used primarily in solving quadratic equations

• Helps to simplify equations by factoring.

• Essential for understanding polynomial solutions

• Allows breaking down complex equations into simpler parts.

Mathematical Notation $ab = 0$ means either $a = 0$ or $b = 0$ $x^2$ represents x squared $=$ represents equality Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works The Zero Product Property allows us to find the roots of a polynomial equation by setting each factor equal to zero and solving for the variable.